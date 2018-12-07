Water main break in Morena leaves businesses flooded

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - At least four businesses in Morena were flooded Friday when an eight-inch pipe burst, causing a big mess for people who work in the neighborhood.

The water main broke near West Morena Boulevard and Dorcas Street Friday morning, according to the City of San Diego.



A river of water came pouring out of four businesses, one of them BoxDrop Furniture & Mattress, which opened just nine months ago. They have box mattresses and couches, all now soaked.

The water main was behind the businesses in an alley and the street buckled when the line burst, pushing the concert up.

Water also ripped through a shop that sells high end brakes and drag racing car parts. Then it came pouring onto the streets and sidewalks just off Morena Boulevard.

It could take crews up to eight hours to repair, clean and restore water to customers, according to city officials.



It's unclear what caused the pipe to burst.