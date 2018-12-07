Water main break in Morena leaves businesses flooded

An Escondido man accused of stealing a car containing an infant, then driving to a parking lot less than two miles away, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of car theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
Sheriff Bill Gore Friday announced that his department stands by its decision that the death of a woman whose bound and nude body was found hanging from a balcony at a historic Coronado mansion seven years ago was a suicide, despite a civil jury's ruling that she was murdered.
At least four businesses in Moreana were flooded Friday when an eight-inch pipe burst, causing a big mess for people who work in the neighborhood.
A sheriff’s deputy who died in a mass shooting at a California bar was shot five times by a gunman who massacred 11 others, but the officer was killed by friendly fire, authorities said Friday.
More than 300 homeless people remain at SDCCU stadium Friday morning after heavy rain and flooding prompted evacuations from a tented shelter in the East Village, authorities said.
The Inn at Rancho Sante Fe and a local philanthropist will host a fundraiser on Friday to help victims of wildfires in California.
Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Cool temperatures return early next week.
San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System reminded residents Friday that they can get to holiday festivities like December Nights in Balboa Park by using the agency's trolley and bus service.
The Alpha Project, the temporary homeless shelter in Barrio Logan, on Thursday night flooded due to heavy rain - leading to the evacuation of hundreds of homeless people.