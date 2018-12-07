Pearl Harbor: San Diego World War II veterans honored

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Friday marked 77 years since the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor – a date that lives in infamy.

Two World War II veterans, who are the last remaining members of North County’s Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, were honored in a special ceremony in Oceanside.

The attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, left 21 vessels damaged or sunk, 170 planes destroyed and more than 2,400 people dead, including servicemen and civilians.

John Quier, a World War II veteran is 98-years-old. Joe Walsh, also a World War II veteran is 99-years-old. Both men were honored in a special ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Veterans Monument at the Little Fishing Pier in Oceanside.

John served onboard the USS Dobbin. He said he helped sink a Japanese submarine. “The submarine avoided us and we followed it,” he said.

Joe and John said they were just doing their jobs and it was a pleasure fighting for our freedom. Both veterans are hospice patients as their health continues to decline, but what they did in the war is incredible.