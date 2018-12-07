Remembering Coronado native killed in Thousand Oaks bar shooting

Photo provided by Channel Islands Social Services shows Justin Allen Meek, 23. Meek was one of the victims of a gunman's rampage at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., late Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Channel Islands Social Services via AP)

CORONADO (NEWS 8) - On Friday, loved ones gathered in Coronado High School stadium to honor Justin Meek, the 23-year-old who was killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks last month.

Justin grew up in Coronado and graduated in 2014. While at Coronado High School, he was the school's mascot. After graduating high school, Justin attended California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Justin was a promoter at the Borderline Bar & Grill. Video posted on his Instagram account shows him at the bar in February.The Orange County Register reported last month that Justin was also a Disneyland Christmas singer.

News 8's Monique Griego reports from Coronado where the first of three planned memorial services was held.

Two more memorial events for Justin Meek will be held in Coronado:

Paddle Out - 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at North Beach near the fire pits Church Service - 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church

