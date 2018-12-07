Zevely Zone: Autism takes center stage with connections

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Bright lights are the perfect place for bright minds.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the National Comedy Theatre where autism takes center stage.

The National Comedy Theatre is inviting all of San Diego to a special event benefiting Unscripted Learning on Saturday, December 8th at 4:00 pm at the National Comedy Theatre in Mission Hills.

The event will include a short performance by the teenagers in the Connections program, who are impacted by autism and other disabilities. They will be joined onstage by the cast of the National Comedy Theatre.

All proceeds will support Unscripted Learning's programs using improvisational theatre to teach concepts of teamwork, leadership and creative problem solving to teenagers and young adults with autism, high school students and active adults in our educational non profit program.