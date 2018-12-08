December Nights kicks off in Balboa Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

December Nights kicks off in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego on Friday kicked off December Nights in Balboa Park. 

December Nights is the City of San Diego's largest free holiday festival and will take place Friday and Saturday, December 8th, in Balboa Park. This year marks the 41st anniversary for the festival. 

Over the years, attendance for the two day festival has surpassed 300,00. In 2017, more than 360,000 attendees took in December Night's to enjoy the lights, the sounds, the attractions and amazing food.

Most museums also offer free admission during the two-day event. Also, San Diego's MTS reminded those who are planning on making their way to Balboa Park for the festivities to consider public transit for December Nights Festival.

Those using Lyft can use the code, DECNIGHTS, to receive 20-percent off two rides to or from Balboa Park. 

December Nights was originally founded when ten Balboa Park cultural organizations hosted the first celebration. 

