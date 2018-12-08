December Nights kicks off in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego on Friday kicked off December Nights in Balboa Park.

December Nights is the City of San Diego's largest free holiday festival and will take place Friday and Saturday, December 8th, in Balboa Park. This year marks the 41st anniversary for the festival.

Over the years, attendance for the two day festival has surpassed 300,00. In 2017, more than 360,000 attendees took in December Night's to enjoy the lights, the sounds, the attractions and amazing food.

In the mood to singalong? @SDGayMensChorus will be singing holiday tunes from their annual JINGLE show. Catch them on the Spreckels Organ Pavilion Stage at 7:30 PM. #DecemberNights2018 pic.twitter.com/moZxrs4TpF — Balboa Park (@BalboaPark) December 8, 2018

Most museums also offer free admission during the two-day event. Also, San Diego's MTS reminded those who are planning on making their way to Balboa Park for the festivities to consider public transit for December Nights Festival.

Those using Lyft can use the code, DECNIGHTS, to receive 20-percent off two rides to or from Balboa Park.

#DecemberNights is this Friday & Saturday. We'll be opening up our rooftop to provide beer, wine, & grab-and-go food and snacks for December Nights attendees. This space is for visitors 21+. Come have a drink with us and enjoy one of the best views of @BalboaPark . #TheNat pic.twitter.com/J9BrSmMrqD — The Nat (@SDNHM) December 5, 2018

December Nights was originally founded when ten Balboa Park cultural organizations hosted the first celebration.

Balboa Park's #DecemberNights are back! Today and tomorrow, participating museums will offer FREE admission from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.—including the Fleet! And be sure to check out December Nights: The Black Hole. https://t.co/3cHDonrlbo pic.twitter.com/aThjihcuxQ — Fleet Science Center (@fleetscience) December 7, 2018

We’re moments away from the tree lighting at #DecemberNights2018 with Mayor @kevinfaulconer! Watch live at https://t.co/mwZ392jy6X pic.twitter.com/UmPMjVNins — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) December 8, 2018