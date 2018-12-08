San Diego man gives $1M to Camp Fire victims

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The San Diego man who gave away more than one-million-dollars of his own money to the victims of the Camp Fire shared with News 8 why he did it.

Last month, Rancho Santa Fe developer Bob Wilson, 90, handed out $1,000 checks to 980 students and 105 teachers at Paradise High School, near Chico, California.

Wilson told News 8 that in his 90 years of life, donating more than a million dollars has been one of the most memorable and honorable experiences.

Wilson said he decided to make the donation after reading an article about the high school with The Los Angeles Times. Paradise High School’s principal, Loren Lighthall, estimated about 900 students lost their home during the Camp Fire.

Last month, he wrote a letter to Paradise High School students, teachers, janitors and bus drivers. In it Wilson wrote: “Please know that you are not alone as someone as far as San Diego is rooting for you.”

Wilson personally delivered the letter along with two suitcases full of checks – each of them written for $1,000. “It was one of the most heartwarming experiences. It is the most heartwarming experience,” he said.

The total amount donated by Bob was $1.1 million. “They say money does not buy happiness, but I can tell you something: You are looking at the happiest guy in the world. My smile exceeds any of those kids.”

Bob Wilson said he fondly remembers high school. He hopes his generosity will provide some relief and hope. “Tomorrow will be better than today. If you possess the will to make it so, you deserve no less,” he said.

This is not the first time he has given back to those in need. In 2015, when the top of the market on North Harbor caught fire, Bob Wilson paid all 278 employees three months of work during repairs.

The Camp Fire is California’s most destructive and deadly wildfire. It killed 85 people and destroyed more than 14,000 structures. The high school survived the fire, but will remain closed for the time being.