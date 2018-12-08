Man suffers fractured hip after being hit by car while crossing - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man suffers fractured hip after being hit by car while crossing street

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 65-year-old man was hospitalized on Saturday morning with a fractured hip suffered when a car struck him as he crossed a street in the Cortez area of San Diego.

Officers responded at 11 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Cedar Street and located the injured man, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

Investigators determined the man was in a crosswalk with a green signal, walking from the northeast corner of the intersection to the northwest corner when a 43-year-old woman driving a gray 2011 Chevy Impala eastbound on the 400 block of Cedar Street turned left onto Fifth Avenue and struck the man, Tansey said.

The victim was transported to a hospital, Tansey said.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected as factors in the collision, he said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

