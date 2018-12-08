San Diego's new professional lacrosse team to hold free practice - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego's new professional lacrosse team to hold free practice and scrimmage

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diegans will have their first opportunity to watch the city's National Lacrosse League expansion team on Saturday night when the San Diego Seals conduct a free open practice and intersquad scrimmage at Valley View Casino Center.

Arena doors will open at 6 p.m., with the practice starting at 6:15 p.m. Coaches and players will provide insight to fans throughout the practice about themselves and the value and importance of each drill.

The scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m. Fans will be invited onto the field for autographs and photos with the team following the scrimmage.

Admission and parking are free, but tickets are required, which are available at at the Seals website.

The practice and scrimmage are the only opportunity for fans to see the Seals on the field in San Diego before the home opener Jan. 12 against the Rochester Knighthawks.

The Seals will begin play Dec. 22 in Denver against the Colorado Mammoth.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Temperatures expected to rise through the weekend for San Diego

    Temperatures expected to rise through the weekend for San Diego

    Saturday, December 8 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-12-08 23:13:04 GMT

    Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Cool temperatures return early next week. 

     

    Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Cool temperatures return early next week. 

     

  • Accident involving military Humvees snarls freeway for hours

    Accident involving military Humvees snarls freeway for hours

    Saturday, December 8 2018 5:34 PM EST2018-12-08 22:34:40 GMT

    Traffic was snarled mid Saturday morning after an accident involving four military Humvees closed lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near Cannon Road.

     

    Traffic was snarled mid Saturday morning after an accident involving four military Humvees closed lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near Cannon Road.

     

  • Man drowns after crossing U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico

    Man drowns after crossing U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico

    Saturday, December 8 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-12-08 22:05:21 GMT

    A man drowned while trying to swim across an Imperial County canal after illegally entering the United States on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

     

    A man drowned while trying to swim across an Imperial County canal after illegally entering the United States on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.