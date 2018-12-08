San Diego's new professional lacrosse team to hold free practice and scrimmage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diegans will have their first opportunity to watch the city's National Lacrosse League expansion team on Saturday night when the San Diego Seals conduct a free open practice and intersquad scrimmage at Valley View Casino Center.

Arena doors will open at 6 p.m., with the practice starting at 6:15 p.m. Coaches and players will provide insight to fans throughout the practice about themselves and the value and importance of each drill.

The scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m. Fans will be invited onto the field for autographs and photos with the team following the scrimmage.

Admission and parking are free, but tickets are required, which are available at at the Seals website.

The practice and scrimmage are the only opportunity for fans to see the Seals on the field in San Diego before the home opener Jan. 12 against the Rochester Knighthawks.

The Seals will begin play Dec. 22 in Denver against the Colorado Mammoth.