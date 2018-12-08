Mountain lion dies after surviving California wildfire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mountain lion dies after surviving California wildfire

Posted:

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A mountain lion that survived numerous treacherous freeway crossings and a massive wildfire northwest of Los Angeles has died.

Authorities using data from his tracking collar found the remains of P-64 earlier this week in an unburned area of the Simi Hills.

P-64 was a 4-year-old male whose territory included the hills and parts of the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountains.

Researchers say the big cat suffered burned paws but survived last month's Woolsey Fire that ravaged the area. He was last known to be alive on Nov. 26.

There's no word yet on the cause of death.

P-64 was dubbed the "Culvert Cat" because he used a storm drain to cross two treacherous freeways 41 times.

Another young male, P-74, is believed to have died in the fire.

