New library, park and sheriff’s office opens in Borrego Springs

The small desert community has watched the 16-acre project come to life since construction began in October 2017.

“This project is near and dear to me, and I am so happy to see it will soon be ready for the residents of Borrego Springs to enjoy,” said Supervisor Bill Horn. “I know the library and the park will be a popular gathering place for the community, and the new Sheriff’s office will help deputies better serve Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells.”

The new library is the larger of the two buildings on site. It sits on 2.6 acres and offers 14,000 square feet of space, more than three times the size of the current branch.

The library will boast a large children’s area, a space for tweens and teens, a technology center with a 3D printer, a conference room, more than 2,200 square feet of community meeting space, and a Friends of the Library Book Nook and Conversation Café.

Once solar panels are installed on the parking lot shade canopies, the branch will be the County’s third zero-net-energy facility. That means all the energy needed to run the building will be produced onsite.

The new park is adjacent to the library, and visitors will find shaded playgrounds, a full basketball court, a tennis/pickleball court, a volleyball court and a dedicated space for bocce ball. Residents can also get a workout on the outdoor fitness stations or take advantage of a meditation area.

A 100-seat amphitheater will accommodate any number of events. The park also features natural vegetation, and shaded benches and picnic areas dot spaces along the park’s trails. Dog lovers will appreciate the off-leash dog park.

The new Sheriff’s office shares the same property as the library and park. The state-of-the-art building measures 1,600 square feet and replaces an old facility across the street that used to be a bank. The new space will accommodate Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol as they serve the communities of Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells.

The overall project also includes public restrooms and plenty of space for parking.