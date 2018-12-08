CHP officer arrested for alleged teen sex misconduct - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CHP officer arrested for alleged teen sex misconduct

Posted: Updated:

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer has been arrested on suspicion of committing sexual misconduct with two teenage girls.

Forty-four-year-old Robert Stephano of Joshua Tree was arrested Friday in Twentynine Palms. He was booked for allegedly committing lewd and lascivious acts with a 14-year-old girl and communicating with and arranging to meet a minor to commit a sex crime.

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department say the second alleged victim was 17.

They allege Stephano solicited minors for sex as far back as 2010.

Stephano is being held on $250,000 bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

The Sheriff's Department says Stephano is a 12-year CHP veteran who worked out of the Morongo Bay Station. Authorities say he also volunteered with a softball league and church youth groups.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Temperatures expected to rise through the weekend for San Diego

    Temperatures expected to rise through the weekend for San Diego

    Saturday, December 8 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-12-08 23:13:04 GMT

    Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Cool temperatures return early next week. 

     

    Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Cool temperatures return early next week. 

     

  • Accident involving military Humvees snarls freeway for hours

    Accident involving military Humvees snarls freeway for hours

    Saturday, December 8 2018 5:34 PM EST2018-12-08 22:34:40 GMT

    Traffic was snarled mid Saturday morning after an accident involving four military Humvees closed lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near Cannon Road.

     

    Traffic was snarled mid Saturday morning after an accident involving four military Humvees closed lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near Cannon Road.

     

  • Man drowns after crossing U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico

    Man drowns after crossing U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico

    Saturday, December 8 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-12-08 22:05:21 GMT

    A man drowned while trying to swim across an Imperial County canal after illegally entering the United States on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

     

    A man drowned while trying to swim across an Imperial County canal after illegally entering the United States on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.