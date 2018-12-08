Man drowns after crossing U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man drowns after crossing U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

CALEXICO (CNS) - A man drowned while trying to swim across an Imperial County canal after illegally entering the United States on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Border Patrol agents saw three people illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border a couple miles west of the Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the CBP said in a news release Friday.

The three were seen swimming through the All-American Canal, which runs parallel to and just north of the border.

Border Patrol agents apprehended two of the men immediately after they made it across the canal, and noticed a third man was struggling to stay afloat, and according to CBP officials, the man drowned before agents could get assistance to him.

Agents tried to retrieve the man's body, but heavy rain made conditions hazardous and they were forced to call off the attempt. Around 9 a.m. Thursday, agents were able to resume their search, and they found the man's body submerged about 150 yards from where he entered the canal on Wednesday night, officials said.

The victim's identity and nationality weren't immediately known, but the two men he was traveling with were nationals of El Salvador, according to CBP. Officials didn't say whether any of the men were part of the migrant caravan attempting to seek asylum in the United States.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Temperatures expected to rise through the weekend for San Diego

    Temperatures expected to rise through the weekend for San Diego

    Saturday, December 8 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-12-08 23:13:04 GMT

    Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Cool temperatures return early next week. 

     

    Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Cool temperatures return early next week. 

     

  • Accident involving military Humvees snarls freeway for hours

    Accident involving military Humvees snarls freeway for hours

    Saturday, December 8 2018 5:34 PM EST2018-12-08 22:34:40 GMT

    Traffic was snarled mid Saturday morning after an accident involving four military Humvees closed lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near Cannon Road.

     

    Traffic was snarled mid Saturday morning after an accident involving four military Humvees closed lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near Cannon Road.

     

  • Man drowns after crossing U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico

    Man drowns after crossing U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico

    Saturday, December 8 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-12-08 22:05:21 GMT

    A man drowned while trying to swim across an Imperial County canal after illegally entering the United States on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

     

    A man drowned while trying to swim across an Imperial County canal after illegally entering the United States on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.