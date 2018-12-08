Accident involving military Humvees snarls freeway for hours - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Accident involving military Humvees snarls freeway for hours

Posted: Updated:
By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Traffic was snarled mid Saturday morning after an accident involving four military Humvees closed lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near Cannon Road.

A Sigalert was issued so crew could clear the Humvees off the freeway. It took several hours for traffic to get back to normal after the Sigalert was lifted early Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 


 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Temperatures expected to rise through the weekend for San Diego

    Temperatures expected to rise through the weekend for San Diego

    Saturday, December 8 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-12-08 23:13:04 GMT

    Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Cool temperatures return early next week. 

     

    Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Cool temperatures return early next week. 

     

  • Accident involving military Humvees snarls freeway for hours

    Accident involving military Humvees snarls freeway for hours

    Saturday, December 8 2018 5:34 PM EST2018-12-08 22:34:40 GMT

    Traffic was snarled mid Saturday morning after an accident involving four military Humvees closed lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near Cannon Road.

     

    Traffic was snarled mid Saturday morning after an accident involving four military Humvees closed lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near Cannon Road.

     

  • Man drowns after crossing U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico

    Man drowns after crossing U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico

    Saturday, December 8 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-12-08 22:05:21 GMT

    A man drowned while trying to swim across an Imperial County canal after illegally entering the United States on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

     

    A man drowned while trying to swim across an Imperial County canal after illegally entering the United States on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.