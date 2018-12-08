Accident involving military Humvees snarls freeway for hours

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Traffic was snarled mid Saturday morning after an accident involving four military Humvees closed lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near Cannon Road.

A Sigalert was issued so crew could clear the Humvees off the freeway. It took several hours for traffic to get back to normal after the Sigalert was lifted early Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

@jaimechambers California Highway Patrol on scene of a multi - vehicle freeway accident. Northbound 5 north of Cannon road in Carlsbad. At least 4 to 5 jackknifed military vehicles. No injuries. Looks like possibly a tire was lost that caused it. pic.twitter.com/5RBfmAWwbn — Jimmy walker (@Jcwalkersailor) December 8, 2018



