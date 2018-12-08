San Diego community coming together to help flood victims at SDCCU Stadium

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This week’s storms caused a major headache for a number of San Diegans with widespread flooding across the county.

One place that was hit the hardest was the Alpha Project’s Bridge shelter in Barrio Logan. The clients and staff were bussed to SDCCU Stadium. A place they are still calling home.

The clients and staff had just minutes to escape the rising flood water for the storm

MTS buses brought everyone to SDCCU Stadium because it is designated as a mass evacuation shelter. This means there are already emergency cots and supplies on site.

Everyone settled into the clubhouse while the Alpha Project staff and volunteers tried to avoid anyone missing necessary care.

Volunteers say they just picked up everything they were doing at the shelter and are now doing it at the stadium.

Many clients lost what little they had, so community members like Colleen Screiber are stepping up.

Screiber said, “I have a house full of stuff after an estate sale and I have been waiting to donate to somewhere that needed it and this is perfect timing. I filled the car and here I am.”

Some of the items that are most needed are backpacks, warm clothing, socks and feminine products.

While the clients are still getting settled into SDCCU Stadium, crews are working to recover what they can from the Bridge Shelter to get everyone back as soon as possible.

