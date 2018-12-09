Man expected to survive after being shot 8 times in Chollas View area of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 27-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries despite being shot at least eight times while walking on a sidewalk Sunday morning in the Chollas View community of San Diego.
The man was walking on a sidewalk in the 4700 block of Uvas Street at 12:25 a.m. when two suspects drove up, got out of a car and fired several rounds at him. He was struck eight times, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
The two suspects got back into the vehicle and drove northbound on Uvas Street. The 27-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with non- life threatening injuries. The suspects were last seen wearing black plaid shirts, Heims said.
A motive for the shooting was not known.
A North County community leader who's known as a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocate was hit by a truck and seriously injured while riding her bicycle in Encinitas early Saturday.
It's been nearly one month since a group of Central American migrants made the long trek through Mexico to the border in Tijuana. They have since been moved east, but their living conditions are still poor - so local faith leaders are calling for help.
Four people were displaced when a fire damaged their South Bay home Sunday morning, authorities said.
A prominent Los Angeles-area obstetrician has denied allegations by more than 20 former patients that he assaulted, harassed or harmed them during treatment, according to a newspaper investigation.
Dozens of people bearing flowers or stuffed animals attended a funeral for a newborn girl found dead in July along a Southern California highway.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting tonight and continuing through Monday, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
A winter storm in the southeastern United States was impacting travel Sunday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights, including some to and from San Diego.
A 27-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries despite being shot at least eight times while walking on a sidewalk Sunday morning in the Chollas View community of San Diego.
On December 8th, 2008, tragedy struck in University City after an F-18 fighter jet came crashing down striking two homes.