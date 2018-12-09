Man expected to survive after being shot 8 times in Chollas View area of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 27-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries despite being shot at least eight times while walking on a sidewalk Sunday morning in the Chollas View community of San Diego.



The man was walking on a sidewalk in the 4700 block of Uvas Street at 12:25 a.m. when two suspects drove up, got out of a car and fired several rounds at him. He was struck eight times, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.



The two suspects got back into the vehicle and drove northbound on Uvas Street. The 27-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with non- life threatening injuries. The suspects were last seen wearing black plaid shirts, Heims said.



A motive for the shooting was not known.