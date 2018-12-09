Storm in southeastern US cancels flights to, from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A winter storm in the southeastern United States was impacting travel Sunday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights, including some to and from San Diego.
American Airlines canceled 225 flights on Saturday and 1,100 flights on Sunday -- most of them in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where the airline has a major hub. Another 300 cancellations were expected for Monday.
The airline canceled two direct flights from Charlotte Douglas to San Diego International Airport and one direct flight from San Diego to Charlotte on Sunday, as well as multiple others with layovers, according to the American Airlines website.
"If you are traveling to an area that's affected by bad weather, check the status of your flight," San Diego International Airport spokeswoman Rebecca Bloomfield advised travelers. "Even if you aren't, the flight may be coming from an affected area."
