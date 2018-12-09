SANDAG crews to close southbound I-5 near La Jolla Sunday overnight for overpass work

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and continuing through Monday, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
The shutdown is needed for work crews to set up wooden and metal structures that will support the construction of a new trolley overpass at Voigt Drive. SANDAG crews began similar work shortly before Thanksgiving and similar closures are expected through Dec. 13 to finish setting up the bridge supports. I-5 southbound will be closed from the I-5 and Interstate 805 interchange to La Jolla Village Drive and significant delays are expected.
SANDAG completed a set of similar I-5 closures in early November to remove wooden supports on a new public bridge at Gilman Drive in La Jolla Village. SANDAG unveiled the new bridge Nov. 8 after closures affected I- 5 through most of October.
The bridge at Voigt Drive is being constructed as part of the $2.17 billion Mid-Coast Trolley Blue Line Extension, which includes a planned 11-mile extension of trolley service by the Metropolitan Transit System from Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego to University City. The extension will add trolley stops in Mission Bay Park, UC San Diego and Westfield UTC. SANDAG is receiving $1.04 billion in funding from the Federal Transit Administration to complete the project.
The extension and related projects are intended to reduce traffic congestion as the county's population increases. Construction on the extension began in 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
A North County community leader who's known as a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocate was hit by a truck and seriously injured while riding her bicycle in Encinitas early Saturday.
It's been nearly one month since a group of Central American migrants made the long trek through Mexico to the border in Tijuana. They have since been moved east, but their living conditions are still poor - so local faith leaders are calling for help.
Four people were displaced when a fire damaged their South Bay home Sunday morning, authorities said.
A prominent Los Angeles-area obstetrician has denied allegations by more than 20 former patients that he assaulted, harassed or harmed them during treatment, according to a newspaper investigation.
Dozens of people bearing flowers or stuffed animals attended a funeral for a newborn girl found dead in July along a Southern California highway.
A winter storm in the southeastern United States was impacting travel Sunday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights, including some to and from San Diego.
A 27-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries despite being shot at least eight times while walking on a sidewalk Sunday morning in the Chollas View community of San Diego.
On December 8th, 2008, tragedy struck in University City after an F-18 fighter jet came crashing down striking two homes.