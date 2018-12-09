Fire damages home in South Bay area of San Diego

A North County community leader who's known as a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocate was hit by a truck and seriously injured while riding her bicycle in Encinitas early Saturday.
It's been nearly one month since a group of Central American migrants made the long trek through Mexico to the border in Tijuana. They have since been moved east, but their living conditions are still poor - so local faith leaders are calling for help.
Four people were displaced when a fire damaged their South Bay home Sunday morning, authorities said.
A prominent Los Angeles-area obstetrician has denied allegations by more than 20 former patients that he assaulted, harassed or harmed them during treatment, according to a newspaper investigation.
Dozens of people bearing flowers or stuffed animals attended a funeral for a newborn girl found dead in July along a Southern California highway.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting tonight and continuing through Monday, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
A winter storm in the southeastern United States was impacting travel Sunday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights, including some to and from San Diego.
A 27-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries despite being shot at least eight times while walking on a sidewalk Sunday morning in the Chollas View community of San Diego.
On December 8th, 2008, tragedy struck in University City after an F-18 fighter jet came crashing down striking two homes.