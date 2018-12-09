Fire damages home in South Bay area of San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire damages home in South Bay area of San Diego

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four people were displaced when a fire damaged their South Bay home Sunday morning, authorities said.

Dispatchers were alerted at about 9:20 a.m. to a blaze at a house near the intersection of Madden and Donax avenues, according to the San Diego Police Department. The area is just west of Beyer Boulevard.

Firefighters found a small fire in the attic, and were able to get everyone out of the house and extinguish the flames, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department official said.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

The Red Cross was called to assist with finding shelter for the home's occupants, the Fire-Rescue official said.

