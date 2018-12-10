Kaiser mental health clinicians begin 5-day strike in San Diego

A nationwide effort is underway at Border Field State Park Monday, to bring attention to the plight of migrants still seeking asylum at the border.
The newly elected San Diego City Council members from districts 2, 4 and 8, as well as re-elected District 6 City Councilman Chris Cate, were sworn in Monday.
A bluff collapse temporarily halted train service Monday on a stretch of ocean-front rails in northern San Diego County.
U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm says it's won an order in a Chinese court banning some Apple phones in China as part of a long-running dispute over patents.
About 4,000 unionized mental health clinicians at Kaiser Permanente facilities across the state, including San Diego, will begin a five-day strike Monday amid a continuing labor dispute.
A North County community leader who's known as a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocate was hit by a truck and seriously injured while riding her bicycle in Encinitas early Saturday.
It's been nearly one month since a group of Central American migrants made the long trek through Mexico to the border in Tijuana. They have since been moved east, but their living conditions are still poor - so local faith leaders are calling for help.