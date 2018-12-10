Sweet holiday creations at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Chef Christophe Rull created a huge display at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort - and was recently featured on Holiday Wars.

The Santa display in the Carlsbad resort’s lobby was designed by Chef Christophe and his teammates from Food Network’s Halloween Wars and Holiday Wars. The life-size sculpture of St. Nick surrounded my snowmen, elves and Christmas trees includes all edible ingredients and will be displayed through Dec. 27, 2018.

Chef Christophe stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the display and more holiday goodies at the resort.

Holidays at Park Hyatt Aviara also include the 17th year of Festival of Wreathes – a silent auction of professionally decorated wreaths and trees benefitting Semper Fi Fund. And there will be gingerbread classes with Chef Christophe December 21, 22 and 23.

The resort also offers holiday dining.

For more information, click here

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story said that the display would be up until the new year. That was incorrect and we regret the error.