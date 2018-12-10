Move over ‘Knickers’: Ramona steer ‘Cowboy’ weighs 3,000 pounds

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — When farmers in Australia claimed their steer "Knickers" was the biggest in the world, an East County rancher gave News 8 a call.
In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff reports from Ramona, tape measure in hand.
The ranchers say you're welcome to meet "Cowboy" or any of their rescued animals at Serenity Acres Horse Rescue at no charge.
“Cowboy” up San Diego! I am in Ramona tonight with a tape measure to see if we have the biggest steer in the world. Moooove over Knickers. The Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on CBS 8 and 10:40 pm on the CW San Diego. #Knickers @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @serenityacres_ pic.twitter.com/h8s7ozYKll— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) December 10, 2018
