Heavy rain shuts down San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – During a rain event the San Diego Department of Environment Health recommends beachgoers to not enter the ocean or bay for 72 hours.

From Imperial Beach to Coronado the beaches have been closed to water contact because of high bacteria counts in the ocean.

The source of the bacteria is from the outfall at the mouth of the Tijuana River that flushed into the ocean after last week’s heavy rain even on Wednesday and Thursday.

