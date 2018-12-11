Navy Band Southwest performs for USO San Diego

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - The USO San Diego welcomed back the Navy Band Southwest to its holiday musical extravaganza. They band hasn’t performed for the USO San Diego holiday concert since 2013.

“I feel special to go to this concert because we are a Navy family,” said 8-year-old Olympio Salgado.

In previous years the San Diego Symphony played during the USO San Diego holiday concert, but the organization brought back the Navy Band Southwest to make it special and different for military families.

“The 5-year-hiatus and what better time to bring it back than the holidays,” said Chief Musician David Baine, Navy Band Southwest member.

Chief Baine has been in the Navy Band Southwest for 17 years and has been playing the French horn since he was in the 7th grade, “It’s about those in the audience and everything we do in the concert hits at each individual in a different way,” says Baine.

The Navy Band Southwest performed Christmas carols “This is an amazing opportunity for them to be so close to the band and have the navy band to be able to do this together,” said Pamela Salgado, U.S. Navy wife.

Throughout the year USO San Diego helps active duty and Armed Forces families with resources and connections.

“USO is dedicated to enhancing the lives especially around the holiday time and families of our active duty military,” said Lorin Stewart, USO San Diego CEO.

The Salgado family has missed many Christmases with their father in the past, he serves in the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR).

“Many times, in fact we put up our tree after Halloween because we missed so many Christmases,” said Commander Rommel Salgado, SPAWAR.

During the performance at the Balboa Theater in downtown San Diego, you could see the children’s faces light up when they saw Santa.

“It’s such a wonderful experience, it’s things we could never do before the USO,” said USO mother, Katie Rogers.

Twas the night of entertainment for so many deserving military families.

“The USO does a great job at making us feel special and times like this with our family,” said Commander Salgado.

