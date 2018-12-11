Celebrate Christmas while giving back at Del Mar Highlands Town Center

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's time to celebrate the season of giving!

Del Mar Highlands Town Center is bringing the community together for the holiday with their Christmas Giving Back Night on Tuesday, December 11th, from 5-7 p.m.

Get ready for Christmas cheer with Santa meet-and-greets, hot chocolate and seasonal treats, art and dance performances from hundreds of local students, and more.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek of the entertainment and more on how you can support local students, police and firefighters.