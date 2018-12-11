Police searching for two men suspected of carjacking man in North Park

San Diego Police have two people in custody after they failed to pull over and led them on a short chase.
Police on Tuesday are searching for two men suspected of pistol-whipping and carjacking a man on a North Park street.
It's time to celebrate the season of giving! Del Mar Highlands Town Center is bringing the community together for the holiday with their Christmas Giving Back Night on Tuesday, December 11th, from 5-7 p.m.
A North County community leader who's known as a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocate was hit by a truck and seriously injured while riding her bicycle in Encinitas early Saturday.
The U.S. this week will begin withdrawing many of the active duty troops sent to the border with Mexico by President Donald Trump just before the midterm election in response to a caravan of Central American migrants, U.S. officials said Monday.
Cool and seasonal temperatures through Wednesday under low pressure. High pressure builds for a warmer and drier Thursday at the coast and inland.
SAN DIEGO (News 8) - The USO San Diego welcomed back the Navy Band Southwest to its holiday musical extravaganza. They band hasn’t performed for the USO San Diego holiday concert since 2013.
During a rain event the San Diego Department of Environment Health recommends beachgoers to not enter the ocean or bay for 72 hours.
There is a building next to the San Diego airport that for the past decades has created Olympic magic.
U.S. authorities arrested 32 people at a demonstration Monday that was organized by a Quaker group on the border with Mexico, authorities said.