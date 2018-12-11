San Diego Police arrest two people after a slow speed pursuit. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Police arrest two people after a slow speed pursuit.

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Police have two people in custody after they failed to pull over and led them on a short chase.

The car was driving an estimated 30-40 miles per hour before police used a spike strip to get them to stop near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard on Interstate 15. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

