Accused former Yuma police officer expected to testify in his own defense

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A former Yuma police officer accused of raping a female relative during a stay at her home in Kensington is taking the stand in his own defense on Tuesday.

Jared Elkins is accused of raping the female relative after they and two other family members had gone to dinner, had drinks and watched a movie.

Then 23 years old, she says Elkins who was 34 at the time came into her room, sexually assaulted her even though she said no several times. She says he even threatened to kill her if she screamed. She says she pretended to be unconscious as he continued to rape her and then when she thought it was safe, she woke her mother and they jumped out a window and ran eventually ending up at a hospital.

During the early portion of the trial on Tuesday, the defense team called on a doctor to discuss the effects of medicine, such as Zoloft and Adderall when combined with alcohol.

Toxicology reports point to prescription drugs in the alleged victims system during the time of the attack and her blood alcohol level was .09 following the alleged rape.

