Car camera captures video of Oceanside car thief

When we all pitch in San Diego becomes a stronger community. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, team KFMB rolls up its sleeves at the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
Last week’s torrential rain caused a mess on the coast and is now impacting wildlife in the area. Trying to keep our coast clean is a never-ending fight.
Doorbell cameras have helped catch many thieves who steal from front porches. Now, there's a similar way to keep an eye on your vehicle.
A former police officer in Arizona is accused of raping a woman in San Diego, but on Tuesday he took the stand to tell jurors he believes he did nothing wrong.
San Diego Police have two people in custody after they failed to pull over and led them on a short chase.
Sen. Kamala Harris questioned U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan on the economic fallout of last month's nearly six-hour closure of the San Ysidro Port of Entry during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.
Authorities in California say a man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot and kill a dog that peed on his lawn and car was arrested and faces animal cruelty charges.
California's increasingly deadly and destructive wildfires have become so unpredictable that government officials should consider banning home construction in vulnerable areas, the state's top firefighter says.
Police on Tuesday are searching for two men suspected of pistol-whipping and carjacking a man on a North Park street.
It's time to celebrate the season of giving! Del Mar Highlands Town Center is bringing the community together for the holiday with their Christmas Giving Back Night on Tuesday, December 11th, from 5-7 p.m.