Car camera captures video of Oceanside car thief

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Doorbell cameras have helped catch many thieves who steal from front porches. Now, there's a similar way to keep an eye on your vehicle.

It's called Owl Car Cam and one Oceanside man recently used it when his car was stolen.

"I thought, ‘did I leave it on the curb?’ And I’m looking around and the car’s gone. I’m starting to panic and I’m thinking, ‘no, it can’t be stolen,’” said Scott Makowski. But it was.

Makowski’s 2013 Mercedes disappeared from his Oceanside driveway Thursday, but he had just installed an owl dashcam inside his car.

"I was shocked,” he said. “I had only had the dashcam since Thanksgiving, so you really don’t expect to have your vehicle stolen that quick.”

He checked the app on his phone linked to the camera and saw a video he said made him feel sick to his stomach.

In the video, the alleged thief gets inside the car and takes off. News 8 is not showing his face because police haven’t officially identified him or made an arrest.

The suspect disabled the camera, yet it was still able to capture this short video

"[I] posted on social media, NextDoor,” said Makowski. “My sister posted it on Facebook.”

Oceanside police say cameras like these are extremely helpful in solving crimes "I think it’s great - it’s a big asset to law enforcement,” said Tom Bussey with Oceanside Police Department.

Bussey says It not only helps them identify suspects, the video can serve as a key piece of evidence in prosecution

"The quality is huge,” he said. “When we initially started seeing these cameras come out, the quality wasn’t great, but now with the cameras and the WiFi and tech we see in new cameras - it’s incredibly clear.”

Meanwhile, Makowski received some good news: his car was recovered Tuesday morning about eight miles away in Carlsbad. The man in the video hasn’t been arrested yet, but police did arrest a 26-year-old suspect for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Makowski is glad he got his car back and that overall, it’s in pretty decent shape, but the dashcam is gone.

But he’s confident police will be able to arrest this suspect and prosecute him soon.