Recent rain leaving trash on San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Last week’s torrential rain caused a mess on the coast and is now impacting wildlife in the area.

Trying to keep our coast clean is a never-ending fight. Every time volunteers go out to clean up, it's only a matter of time until the debris collects again.

To make matters worse, our recent storm has done a number clogging up our waterways.

Now a few are trying to make a difference for the greater good.

"It feels like it never ends,” said George Sanchez. “We were here last time, cleaned this area up really good. Now, we're back and it's full of trash.”

Yet Sanchez never hesitates to sign up for a clean-up.

It's his part in making a difference.

Something the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista hopes will become routine for South Bay residents.

"If they come out and do a clean-up, then they’re realizing that they need to start cleaning up around their neighborhoods, around their homes, at their schools,” said Tina Matthias with Living Coast Discover Center.

The recent significant rain as unfortunately dumped more trash down our waterways - trash we typically don't see.

"The other thing we are noticing are electronics.... computers, batteries, TV screens,” said Matthias.

Somehow a laptop even ended up along the coastline.

"You'll find all kinds of stuff out here,” said Sanchez. “The main thing is plastics. It probably takes 600 years to dissolve.”

As cliché as it sounds: a clean ocean begins in the home with education and practicing the Three Rs: reduce, reuse and recycle.

