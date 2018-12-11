Team KFMB volunteers at San Diego Food Bank

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — When we all pitch in San Diego becomes a stronger community.
In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Team KFMB rolls up its sleeves at the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
For information about volunteering at the food bank, click here.
See below for glimpses of some of Team KFMB enjoying volunteer time.
Teamwork makes the dream work! Rewarding morning packing up food for children to take home to their families to combat hunger in our community! @sdfoodbank #teamtegna— Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 12, 2018
Photo courtesy: @photobyjohnwilliams pic.twitter.com/fNJ9My5jX0
Awesome morning volunteering at @SDFoodBank. Our group filled 2,400 bags of produce! #teamkfmb @cbs8 @news8community pic.twitter.com/zesj84OwbB— Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) December 11, 2018
Awesome day of #teamwork at the @SDFoodBank. @CBS8 @ShannonNews8 @AbbieNews8 @karlenechavis #TeamTegna pic.twitter.com/AOazxXnO11— Steve Price (@SteveNews8) December 11, 2018
Thanks for having us this am @SDFoodBank! #teamkfmb loved helping pack boxes today @CBS8 @news8 @thecwsandiego @TEGNA pic.twitter.com/0qCjpStDlg— Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) December 11, 2018
