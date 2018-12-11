Students at UC San Diego de-stress with therapy dogs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8)—Frazzled students studying for finals are getting by with a little help from their furry friends.

More than a dozen trained therapy dogs stopped by UC San Diego on Tuesday to help students preparing for exams de-stress.

The dogs’ assignment was to put a smile on student's faces and reduce some of the stress they're experiencing as a result of finals.

"I have a final in like an hour so it's really good to forget and just come pet the dogs,” said student Ana Laura Ortigoza-Colin.

The so-called “Therapy Fluffy Event" has become a tradition at UC San Diego.

Licensed therapy dogs are invited onto campus to provide an outlet for students in between tests.

On Tuesday, a dozen pooches took part in a four-hour session.

Three-and-a-half-year-old Remi has been doing it for a couple of years.

“She's like a sponge of affection - she soaks up the love and enjoys the petting,” said therapy dog handler Sharon Franks.

So, what's the secret behind this type of therapy?

"It calms people down a lot,” said therapy dog handler Rex Booher. “I don't think people know how it works, but people’s blood pressure goes down a lot just by petting a dog."

No tests needed to prove that - you can tell just by watching the students and asking them how they feel.

"For me, I used to have a dog at home, so it reminds me of home,” said Ortigoza-Colin.

And that's the point: to give them a sense of comfort, a feeling of calm.

Anything to lower the stress many of us are dealing with this time of year