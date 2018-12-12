SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hundreds of children from the Boys and Girls Club of San Diego had some special elves on Tuesday.

During Junior Seau Foundation’s Shop with a Jock event at Target in Mission Valley, 200 children shopped with local athletes from the Padres, former Chargers, Gulls, Sockers, Seals, Legion, SDSU, USD, UCSD, Challenged Athletes Foundation and Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

“It makes you happy because you see our family happy,” said Alicia Gasca, 6th grade.

Her shopping partner was USD Point Guard, Myah Pace, “Helping her look for things for her brother and sisters and mom and to see how happy she is.”

This is part of Junior Seau Foundation’s 24th annual Shop with a Jock where underprivileged kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego are each given a $100 gift card from Target so they can shop in the store to buy gifts for them family.

“Kindness, it’s Christmas and I a big proponent of Christmas and taking care of one another this is pretty cool,” said Gulls Forward, Luke Gazdic.

Before they went shopping, they partied, danced and ate dinner with the players. For some of the children it’s the first time they’ve been able to buy for their family. Seventh grader Carlos Lopez bought gifts for his mom, dad, brother, sister, grandmother and pet.

“I never got a present for them so this is the first time it’s cool, if he goes over I am willing to help him out,” said Lopez.

Former Padres Pitcher Randy Jones says this echoes Seau’s goal of giving rather than receiving.

“Being here and to be able to give back, it’s a special evening to take care of the kids and junior would be so proud of this.”

The late Junior Seau started the foundation in 1992 to raise money and resources for young people facing challenges.