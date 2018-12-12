Driver dies after crashing into dump truck on I-805 in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A motorist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.



It happened shortly before 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-805 near Bonita Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

A pickup truck and a car collided near a construction zone at Bonita Road and E Street overnight, Doerr said.

The impact sent the truck into the construction zone, causing it to slam into the back of a work truck on the shoulder of the freeway.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Doerr said.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI.



California highway patrol is investigating.