Change It Up: 11-year-old Abby Beulke honored for work with San Diego’s homeless

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Abby Beulke has been a homeless advocate for years now, not only befriending the less fortunate but also bringing them care packages and food.

But what's most impressive about Abby is she started this work at the age of five. She’s now 11 years old.

In this week's Change It Up report, News 8’s Eric Kahnert highlights Abby's incredible work and the big impact she's made over the years.

If you missed my story on the inspirational work of Abby Beulke .. no worries, it's airing on @thecwsandiego in the 8am hour. #ChangeItUp @CBS8 Go here to nominate someone doing great work! https://t.co/zDPr1i36a3 pic.twitter.com/8RNFzkXcS9 — Eric Kahnert (@EricNews8) December 7, 2018

