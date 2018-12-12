The Old Globe presents Dr. Seuss’s ‘How the Grinch Stole Christm - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Old Globe presents Dr. Seuss’s ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” can once again be seen at the Old Globe in Balboa Park this holiday season.

10-year-old Sadie Tess Coleman who plays Cindy Lou Who and Edward Watts who plays the Grinch stopped by Morning Extra to talk about their performances.

Sadie also gave News 8 viewers a sample of her singing skills with a rousing performance of “Santa for a Day.”

The show continues through Dec. 29. Click here for more information.

