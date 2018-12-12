Queen Bee Market this weekend: An ‘Etsy comes to life’ experience

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you’re looking for hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, then you will want to attend this weekend’s Queen Bee Market, an urban-style market that is a veritable “Etsy comes to life” shopping expo.

Beck Knaphus stopped by Morning Extra tell us about what to expect at Queen Bee Market, and two vendors also visited to showcase a few of the items that will be available.

There will be more than 100 local and national vendors at the event at Wyland Hall at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday displaying and selling a variety of handmade products.

