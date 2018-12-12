Holiday Cheers: San Diego mixologist shares tips for sipping thi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Holiday Cheers: San Diego mixologist shares tips for sipping this season

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — ‘Tis the season for time with family, friends - and maybe a cocktail or two.

Gary McIntire, owner of Collins & Coupe – a cocktail supply store in North Park – stopped by Morning Extra with tips on mixing up holiday drinks to get everyone in the seasonal spirit.

Gary showcased a “Rum, Rum, Rudolph” - a twist on a Moscow Mule, and a variation on an Old Fashioned.

