Holiday Cheers: San Diego mixologist shares tips for sipping this season

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — ‘Tis the season for time with family, friends - and maybe a cocktail or two.

Gary McIntire, owner of Collins & Coupe – a cocktail supply store in North Park – stopped by Morning Extra with tips on mixing up holiday drinks to get everyone in the seasonal spirit.

Gary showcased a “Rum, Rum, Rudolph” - a twist on a Moscow Mule, and a variation on an Old Fashioned.