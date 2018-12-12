For The Sender Holiday Show returns to the Belly Up next week

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The “For the Sender” book, album, and concert series presents stories of love, loss, and hope through the power of song. The concept is inspired by real-life letters and performed by talented, award-winning artists.

Singer-songwriter and author of the For The Sender series, Alex Woodard will host the For The Sender Holiday Show at the Belly Up Tavern on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Alex stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the fundraising show, which will benefit Team Red, White & Blue’s Surf Camp for Veterans, and to perform for the News 8 viewers.

For more information on For The Sender, click here and for tickets to the show visit bellyup.com.