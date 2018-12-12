California water board eyes decision on plan to aid salmon

The recent fall storms that soaked San Diego set rainfall records across the county – putting a dent in the drought and making a difference at local lakes.
It's a competition that proves you can overcome just about anything. Surfers are competing in the Stance International Surfing Association World Adaptive Surfing Championship this week at La Jolla Shores.
The U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce canceled a hearing on minimum wage hikes Wednesday in light of a report about homophobic and sexist blog posts by one of the scheduled witnesses -- a San Diego State University professor.
San Diego State University’s star basketball player, Jalen McDaniels has been accused in a Washington state civil lawsuit of recording sexual acts with a female high school classmate in 2016 and sharing the video with friends on social media.
A state board is expected to vote Wednesday on a contentious proposal to boost water flows through a Central California river, a move that would increase habitat for salmon but deliver less water to farmers and cities such as San Francisco.
The private shipyards in San Diego responsible for protecting Navy warships have not been following security protocols meant to protect those billion-dollar assets, and the Navy was alerted to the lapses more than two years ago, an inewsource investigation has found.
Insurance claims from last month's California wildfires already are at $9 billion and expected to increase, the state's insurance commissioner announced Wednesday.
A 29-year-old man was jailed Wednesday on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter in connection with a South Bay freeway crash that left another motorist dead.
The “For the Sender” book, album, and concert series presents stories of love, loss, and hope through the power of song. The concept is inspired by real-life letters and performed by talented, award-winning artists. Singer-songwriter and author of the For The Sender series, Alex Woodard will host the For The Sender Holiday Show at the Belly Up Tavern on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
‘Tis the season for time with family, friends - and maybe a cocktail or two. Gary McIntire, owner of Collins & Coupe – a cocktail supply store in North Park – stopped by Morning Extra with tips on mixing up holiday drinks to get everyone in the seasonal spirit.