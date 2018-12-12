SDSU’s basketball player allegedly filmed sex act and shared video

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego State University’s star basketball player, Jalen McDaniels has been accused in a Washington state civil lawsuit of recording sexual acts with a female high school classmate in 2016 and sharing the video with friends on social media.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened when McDaniels and the female, mentioned in the lawsuit, were both seniors at Federal Way High School – outside of Tacoma.

Police investigated the case twice and recommended two counts of voyeurism, however, prosecutors declined to press charges. The lawsuit asks for unspecified damages for severe emotional distress, past and future.

McDaniels is a sophomore who considered turning pro this off season but decided to return to school.

San Diego State University officials have not released an official statement or commented.

FULL LAWSUIT