SDSU’s basketball player allegedly filmed sex act and shared vid - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDSU’s basketball player allegedly filmed sex act and shared video

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego State University’s star basketball player, Jalen McDaniels has been accused in a Washington state civil lawsuit of recording sexual acts with a female high school classmate in 2016 and sharing the video with friends on social media.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened when McDaniels and the female, mentioned in the lawsuit, were both seniors at Federal Way High School – outside of Tacoma.

Police investigated the case twice and recommended two counts of voyeurism, however, prosecutors declined to press charges. The lawsuit asks for unspecified damages for severe emotional distress, past and future.

McDaniels is a sophomore who considered turning pro this off season but decided to return to school.

San Diego State University officials have not released an official statement or commented.

FULL LAWSUIT 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • San Diego received more rain in three months than all of last yea

    San Diego received more rain in three months than all of last yea

    Wednesday, December 12 2018 8:46 PM EST2018-12-13 01:46:59 GMT

    The recent fall storms that soaked San Diego set rainfall records across the county – putting a dent in the drought and making a difference at local lakes.

     

    The recent fall storms that soaked San Diego set rainfall records across the county – putting a dent in the drought and making a difference at local lakes.

     

  • World’s largest adaptive surfing competition this week in La Jolla

    World’s largest adaptive surfing competition this week in La Jolla

    Wednesday, December 12 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-12-13 01:34:09 GMT

    It's a competition that proves you can overcome just about anything. Surfers are competing in the Stance International Surfing Association World Adaptive Surfing Championship this week at La Jolla Shores.

     

    It's a competition that proves you can overcome just about anything. Surfers are competing in the Stance International Surfing Association World Adaptive Surfing Championship this week at La Jolla Shores.

     

  • San Diego State University professor accused of 'homophobic' blog post

    San Diego State University professor accused of 'homophobic' blog post

    Wednesday, December 12 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-12-13 01:18:09 GMT

    The U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce canceled a hearing on minimum wage hikes Wednesday in light of a report about homophobic and sexist blog posts by one of the scheduled witnesses -- a San Diego State University professor.

     

    The U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce canceled a hearing on minimum wage hikes Wednesday in light of a report about homophobic and sexist blog posts by one of the scheduled witnesses -- a San Diego State University professor.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.