San Diego received more rain in three months than all of last yea

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The recent fall storms that soaked San Diego set rainfall records across the county – putting a dent in the drought and making a difference at local lakes.
Adam Roser is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Some of the areas got over two and three inches. Usually, it’s confined to the mountains – kind of the higher precipitation totals. This time it was a lot of places on the coast.”
The National Weather Service said San Diego Airport received over two-and-a-half inches of rain. In just three months, San Diego received 3.98-inches of rainfall – more than the 3.34-inches of rain San Diego received in all of last year.
“We are starting out very well here in the wet season. Definitely something to look forward to into a good water year this year versus last year. Getting all the precipitation, you know, in two days can be kind of a lot for flooding concerns, but it’s definitely a good thing that we received,” said Roser.
San Diego's water year began on October 1st, and far inland areas are 150-percent to 350% of normal, while coastal areas are close 100-percent.
Drier conditions are expected throughout the next few days in the San Diego region.
So far we are doing very well for the first few months of our water year beginning Oct. 1. Far inland areas are from 150% to 350% of normal, while coastal areas hover close to 100%. We are not looking to add much to these totals this week with mostly dry weather forecast. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VgQFnrDEzB— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 10, 2018
