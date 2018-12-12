San Diego received more rain in three months than all of last yea

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The recent fall storms that soaked San Diego set rainfall records across the county – putting a dent in the drought and making a difference at local lakes.

Adam Roser is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Some of the areas got over two and three inches. Usually, it’s confined to the mountains – kind of the higher precipitation totals. This time it was a lot of places on the coast.”

The National Weather Service said San Diego Airport received over two-and-a-half inches of rain. In just three months, San Diego received 3.98-inches of rainfall – more than the 3.34-inches of rain San Diego received in all of last year.

“We are starting out very well here in the wet season. Definitely something to look forward to into a good water year this year versus last year. Getting all the precipitation, you know, in two days can be kind of a lot for flooding concerns, but it’s definitely a good thing that we received,” said Roser.

San Diego's water year began on October 1st, and far inland areas are 150-percent to 350% of normal, while coastal areas are close 100-percent.

Drier conditions are expected throughout the next few days in the San Diego region.