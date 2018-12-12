Young boy writes ‘thank you’ book to benefit Rady Children’s Hos - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Young boy writes ‘thank you’ book to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — When children get really sick, they need a doctor – and sometimes a dragonfly.

In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is at Rady Children’s Hospital to meet a young author.

If you would like to buy Braedan’s book – maybe as a holiday gift – click here.

All proceeds to go Rady Children’s.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.