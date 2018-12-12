Masked gunman fires shot during robbery in southeastern area of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A masked thief fired a handgun while robbing a sandwich shop Wednesday in the Mountain View area of southeastern San Diego, but no one was injured, police said.



It happened around 9 a.m. at the Subway at 3582 National Ave., located in the Otto Square Shopping Center, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The suspect entered the business and demanded money from the employee at the front counter while pointing a handgun at the clerk.

The clerk complied giving the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.



The gunman, who appeared to be in his 30s, fired a single shot from a black handgun inside the business, but did not strike anyone, Hernandez said. The suspect fled the eatery in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash, he said.



The suspect was described as black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a heavy build and wearing a black hoodie and black mask.

Anyone with information is requested to call the San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stopper’s anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.