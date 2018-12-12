Mexico leader says he talked with Trump about migrants, jobs

The recent fall storms that soaked San Diego set rainfall records across the county – putting a dent in the drought and making a difference at local lakes.
San Diego State University’s star basketball player, Jalen McDaniels has been accused in a Washington state civil lawsuit of recording sexual acts with a female high school classmate in 2016 and sharing the video with friends on social media.
A police cruiser was involved in a collision Wednesday night in La Jolla that left an officer injured.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi all but ensured Wednesday that she will become House speaker next month, quelling a revolt by disgruntled younger Democrats by agreeing to limit her tenure to no more than four additional years in the chamber's top post.
Mexico's leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he spoke by telephone Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump about migration and job creation.
A state board on Wednesday approved a contentious proposal to boost water flows through a Central California river, a move that would increase habitat for salmon but deliver less water to farmers and cities such as San Francisco.
A San Diego-based Marine Corps drill instructor who died in a motorcycle accident four weeks ago was honored by the military Wednesday for rescuing two women from a fiery freeway crash two months before his death.
A masked thief fired a handgun while robbing a sandwich shop Wednesday in the Mountain View area of southeastern San Diego, but no one was injured, police said.
When children get really sick, they need a doctor – and sometimes a dragonfly. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is at Rady Children’s Hospital to meet a young author.
A local woman is hoping to bring the spirit of Christmas to those in need this year. Starting Wednesday, for 24 hours, Salvation Army Captain Emily Jones plans to ring the bell for Red Kettle donations non-stop to raise money for families.