Officer suffers minor injuries in collision in La Jolla

By City News Service
LA JOLLA (CNS) - A police cruiser was involved in a collision Wednesday night in La Jolla that left an officer injured.

The collision was reported about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Draper Avenue and Pearl Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The officer was taken to a hospital, police said.

It was unclear if anyone in the other vehicle was injured or if the cruiser was responding to a call with its emergency lights and siren at the time of the crash.

