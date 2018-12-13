Salvation Army in need of toy donations

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Santa is need of toys at the Toy n Joy workshop at the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center in Rolando.

Normally boxes for kids ages 10-12 are filled with toys but are only half full and parents in need will shop on Saturday.

“If we have a lot of stuff for them to choose from it would be a much better experience for them,” said Janet Reade, Salvation Army Community Volunteer Manager.

Santa had some helpers at the workshop on Wednesday evening, kids and relatives helped pack food boxes.

“We brought them over to help out an experience on giving back,” said volunteer Jennifer Marquez.

Volunteers says they need 3,500 unwrapped toys to be available for parents in need by Friday. The Salvation Army says this is the first time in years it has needed to plea for toys before the big day, especially toys for children ages 10-12.

“Sporting goods for either gender, bath and body type sets, arts and crafts, bath bombs are really popular now,” said Reade.

Bicycles have been donated but they cannot be donated without a helmet and those are needed too.

On Saturday and Monday, parents will have a personal shopper to shop for their family in the Toy n Joy workshop, ideally they would like to four to five toys to each child. Parents also shop for books, crafts, board games and stocking stuffers.

“We don't want any child to wake up on Christmas morning and have one toy,” said Reade. “Especially if their family has been struggling all year. Christmas is special.”

The Salvation Army says it doesn’t know why there is a greater need than years past but believes in the spirit of giving.

“It's really pushing it to the last minute, but we are so grateful for anything,” said Reade.

Donors have until Friday to drop off a gift or donate money. You can drop off a donation at the Kroc Center located at 6845 University Avenue in the Toy-n -Joy workshop which faces 69th Street.