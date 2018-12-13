Man attacked with machete in attempted robbery in Linda Vista

Closing arguments are scheduled Thursday for a former Yuma police officer accused of raping a Kensington woman last year during a visit to her family home.
An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday morning with wounds from a machete suffered in an attempted robbery in Linda Vista.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Thursday night and continuing through Friday, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
California regulators are considering a plan to charge a fee for text messaging on mobile phones to help support programs that make phone service accessible to the poor, according to a newspaper report Wednesday.
San Diego State University’s star basketball player, Jalen McDaniels has been accused in a Washington state civil lawsuit of recording sexual acts with a female high school classmate in 2016 and sharing the video with friends on social media.
Apple will build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas, break ground on smaller locations in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, and over the next three years expand in Pittsburgh, New York and Colorado.
Offshore flow under a weak Santa Ana will bring warmer temperatures to San Diego coastal and inland areas.
The recent fall storms that soaked San Diego set rainfall records across the county – putting a dent in the drought and making a difference at local lakes.
A police cruiser was involved in a collision Wednesday night in La Jolla that left an officer injured.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi all but ensured Wednesday that she will become House speaker next month, quelling a revolt by disgruntled younger Democrats by agreeing to limit her tenure to no more than four additional years in the chamber's top post.