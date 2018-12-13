Man attacked with machete in attempted robbery in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday morning with wounds from a machete suffered in an attempted robbery in Linda Vista.

The victim was walking in the 6700 block of Linda Vista Road about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to meet his girlfriend when a man approached him, demanded his wallet and punched the victim in his face, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The two men began fighting and the victim was stabbed in his chest and cut on an arm, wrist and hip, Heims said.

The victim ran away and was picked up by his girlfriend, who took him to a hospital, Heims said.

The victim's injuries were considered non-life threatening, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.