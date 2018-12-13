Closing arguments set in trial of former Yuma cop accused of rape

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Closing arguments are scheduled Thursday for a former Yuma police officer accused of raping a Kensington woman last year during a visit to her family home.
Jared Elkins, 34, testified that the sex he had with the woman -- who is related to his now ex-wife -- was consensual and he didn't force her to do anything or threaten to kill her.
The defendant faces nine felony charges, including forcible rape. The seven-year veteran of the Yuma Police Department -- who later resigned -- faces 14 years in prison if convicted, according to Deputy District Attorney Lisa Fox.
The alleged victim -- then 23 -- testified that Elkins came into her room and sexually assaulted her in her bed the morning of Sept. 15, 2017, after they, her mother and the defendant's then-wife had gone to dinner, had drinks and watched a movie.
The alleged victim said she threatened to scream, but Elkins threatened to kill her if she did.
"I was terrified beyond belief," the woman testified. "I knew that if he was capable of raping me, he was capable of killing me."
She said she turned on her side and pretended to be drunk and unconscious, but alleged that Elkins raped her anyway.
"I told him no so many times," the woman testified.
She said she waited until she thought Elkins had gone to sleep in the next room, then woke up her mother and the two of them jumped out a window and ran.
Elkins testified that the alleged victim came on to him by cuddling on a sofa during the movie. The defendant said the woman agreed to almost every sex act and that he didn't force anything on her.
After the sexual encounter, Elkins said he went to sleep with his wife in a nearby room. He said they were awakened the next morning by a call from San Diego police to come outside, where he was arrested.
