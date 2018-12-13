Closing arguments wrap in trial of former Yuma cop accused of raping woman in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A jury heard closing arguments Thursday in the case of an ex-cop from Yuma who is accused of raping a Kensington woman in her family's home last year.

34-year-old Jared Elkins claims the sex was consensual, but the 23-year-old victim says Elkins attacked her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Deputy District Attorney Lisa Fox told jurors that the alleged victim had known Elkins for years. "She trusted him," the prosecutor said in her closing argument of Elkins' trial. "She's in her own home."

On Friday, jurors will begin deliberating the fate of Elkins, charged with eight counts, including forcible rape, oral copulation by force and rape of an intoxicated person.

The attorney for the alleged rape victim argues that the former Yuma police officer Elkins forced himself on his then wife's cousin last year after they all went out to a family dinner.

She says the family drank alcohol that night and watched movies on the couch.

"It’s not really clear how many drinks exactly,” said Fox.

After the alleged victim's mother and cousin went to bed, she argues the cop raped the woman, which caused bruising on her private parts.

"She told us I was fighting for my life, but he didn't stop,” said Fox.

After the alleged assault, the woman said she climbed out a window scared that Elkins would kill them.

Her mother called 911 and San Diego police arrested Elkins the next day.

A 51-year-old Yuma woman testified that Elkins tried to force anal sex on her after a night out in March of this year in their hometown. The woman said she called the San Diego County District Attorney's Office after seeing the San Diego case on television. Elkins does not face charges in that case.

The defendant’s attorney Ellis “Trip" Johnston argues the sex his client had with his then wife's cousin was consensual, and she came on the him.

"There’s something there and I think it’s important to acknowledge that,” said Johnston.

He argues the woman overacted after the infidelity due her mental health issues and feelings of regret, shame.

"We learned that this is woman who takes 200 milligrams daily of Zoloft for, what she described as, depression and anxiety,” said Johnston.

He tried to get jury to question the alleged victim's credibility by pointing out that she was on several prescription pills and said mixing alcohol would exacerbate her symptoms.

Elkins resigned from the Yuma Police Department after his arrest. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison.

