Final exam question about gangs under investigation at Cal State Long Beach

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
LONG BEACH (NEWS 8) – A Cal State Long Beach student claims a final exam question crossed the line into racism, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The take-home, final exam was due Thursday, Dec. 13, according to the Press-Telegram. This was one of the questions on the test:

“Which of the following gangs generally do the least graffiti?”

The possible answers to the multiple-choice question were: “A. Black. B. Asian. C. Hispanic. D. White.”

The young man posted a picture of the exam question on Twitter this week.

The student came across the question in the 75-question final for those studying to become middle and high school teachers.

The student reportedly said he doesn’t remember going over anything about gangs in class, and found the question offensive.

A university spokesperson released the following statement to KCAL9:

We appreciate this situation being called to our attention and have begun an investigation. The campus takes these allegations seriously. We will provide additional information when we have reached a resolution.

